Sabha mourns loss of Professor Chandra

Professor Rajesh Chandra [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Arya Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji and The University of Fiji are mourning the loss of Professor Rajesh Chandra.

Professor Chandra, who served as the Foundation Vice-Chancellor of UniFiji, passed away on Thursday night after a period of ill-health.

The Sabha and UniFiji hold the late Professor in high regard, recognizing his crucial role as he assumed the Vice-Chancellor position during a critical period in the university’s history.

Article continues after advertisement

He played a key role in establishing a solid foundation for Fiji’s first people’s university, founded in 2005.

After three years as the VC at UniFiji, Professor Chandra experienced a turning point in his professional life when he was appointed Vice-Chancellor of The University of the South Pacific.

Professor Chandra leaves a lasting professional legacy in local, regional, and international academia.

The Sabha and UniFiji express that Professor Chandra will be remembered with high esteem by his kin and kith.

Both organizations extend their heartfelt condolences to Dr. Dharma Chandra and the grieving family.