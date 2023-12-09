Robust legal foundation critical to nation prosperity

Attorney General Siromi Turaga stresses the indispensable role that a robust legal foundation plays in the progress and prosperity of a nation.

Speaking at the closing of the 25th AG’s conference in Nadi, Turaga emphasizes the significance of sound rules, laws, and legal precepts.

Turaga asserts that a country and its society cannot reach their peak without such a framework.

He told attendees that the insights, statements, and interventions shared during the conference would be carefully considered.

“We may not always like what we hear. But that is beside the point. It is our duty to take note of what society thinks and to do our best to meet its expectations.”

Turaga states that the legal fraternity is certainly in a position to help the government define the quality of our laws, emphasizing the crucial part they play in shaping the legal landscape of the nation.

He urges those present to recognize their distinct and important role in the collective effort of nation-building.

“I encourage you to give some thought as well to his comments about social evolution. You might consider how this applies in the context of legal evolution. I urge you to explore what he said about autochthonous laws that grow out of the population and our circumstances.”

The Attorney General reiterates that they will act and adapt some things discussed during the two days.