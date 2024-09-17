Funding available for road maintenance: Prof Prasad

[File Photo]

The government has allocated sufficient funding in this fiscal year for the Ministry of Public Works to carry out all repair works and road maintenance.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad made these comments in response to questions raised about the provision of funding to the Fiji Roads Authority to do road upgrades.

This is following concerns and queries regarding the status of some road infrastructure in main centres around the country.

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad says the budget is a well-thought-out document as they had consulted with different ministries on their expenditure priorities.

“We have prioritized key expenditures, whether they are related to roads or water supply. For example, we’ve allocated about $7 million for boreholes to ensure that rural communities without piped water systems can have boreholes installed and receive a consistent water supply.”

Prof Prasad adds that the FRA has been allocated $354.8 million for the ongoing maintenance and construction of roads as well as the upgrade of bridges and jetties.

The Ministry of Public Works has been allocated $721.4 million which covers the Water Authority of Fiji and the Fiji Roads Authority in the 2024-2025 National Budget.