FRA supports the re-establishment of PWD

Road workers.

The Fiji Roads Authority has had a discussion with the Minister for Infrastructure, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, regarding the reinstatement of the Public Works Department.

FRA Chief Executive Kamal Prasad says FRA is supportive of the move to bring back PWD and hopes service to the public will further improve.

“We’ve had a discussion with the Minister and also the Minister, and we have given the PS the plans that need to be followed, in our opinion, to establish the PWD so that the service to the public is continuous without hindering any delivery that we must be doing.”

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad did not elaborate on what was discussed.



FRA Chief Executive Kamal Prasad.

The coalition government had assured FRA it would coexist with PWD.

Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says they are working on the logistics before the finalization of the re-establishment of PWD.