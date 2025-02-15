Road safety campaign launched to combat fatalities

[ Source : Fiji Police Force ]

Authorities are intensifying efforts to improve road safety by raising public awareness about the importance of safe road usage.

This initiative comes as the Labasa Traffic Police, in partnership with the Land Transport Authority of Fiji, launch a comprehensive campaign to address growing concerns over road fatalities.

In 2024, the Northern Division recorded 13 road fatalities, with four occurring in Labasa’s area of operation.

Seaqaqa had three, Savusavu reported four cases, while Nabouwalu and Taveuni each recorded one case.

Deputy Divisional Police Commander North, Superintendent of Police Eroni Soqosoqo stresses that this targeted awareness approach, implemented during routine traffic stops and awareness sessions, aims to in-still responsibility and promote behavioral change among road users.

SP Soqosoqo states that the initiative will foster accountability, improve education, and ultimately reduce accidents, saving lives.

He adds Labasa is currently piloting the program, with plans to extend it across the Northern Division to tackle the growing issue of road accidents and fatalities.