Road closures in Western Division due to flooding

The Fiji Roads Authority is advising the public on road closures in the western division due to flooding.

Roads that are closed to all traffic include the Varadoli back road crossing in Ba, Varadoli cemetery road, Marinitawa road, the access road to Rakiraki, Dramasi Rd crossing in Rakiraki, Nacilau Rd in Lautoka, Vatawai Rd in Ba, Matawalu Rd crossing in Lautoka, Yaladro road in Tavua, Vuda backroad, Saru back road, Vaivai road, and Abaca road in Lautoka, and minor crossings in Nadi and Lautoka.

According to the Fiji Roads Authority, the approach to the Balevuto crossing in Ba has been washed out, and the road is open to single lanes only.

The Kings Road is open, and motorists are advised to take necessary precautions as some roads are closed to single-lane traffic.

The Fiji Roads Authority is advising motorists to plan their routes accordingly and avoid these areas until further notice.