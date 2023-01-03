Risk of landslide due to heavy falls

[File Photo]

As many parts of the country continue to experience heavy falls, the Fiji Metrological office says there is also a risk of landslides.

The Fiji Met Office says an active trough of low pressure remains slow-moving over Viti Levu, with associated rain bands continuing to affect the group.

According to the weather office, a heavy rain warning remains in force for the Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, interior and western parts of Viti Levu with a heavy rain alert in force for the rest of the Fiji group.

Article continues after advertisement

A flood warning remains in force for the country.

A flash flood warning also remains in force for low-lying areas, crossings, and flood-prone areas within Nakauvadra, Penang, Nabuna Village Road, Yaladro Road, Nadarivatu Road, Balata Flat, Rukuruku, Naseyani, Kings Road Tavua end, Matawai Flats, Ba River, Buabua Road in Lautoka, Vakabuli, Drasa Dam, Vitogo, Nadi Town and Tuva.

A flash flood alert remains in force for the low-lying areas in the interior and western parts of Viti Levu from Sigatoka to Rakiraki.

The Fiji Met Office says heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low-lying areas and flood-prone areas and localised flooding of Irish crossings.

The heavy rain is expected to gradually ease over the group from Thursday.