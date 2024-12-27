RFMF to investigate boat mishaps, says Rabuka

[Source: Republic of Fiji Military Forces / Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has stated that the Republic of Fiji Military Forces is responsible for holding individuals accountable for incidents involving two Guardian-class patrol boats in the Naval Division.

Rabuka addressed FBC News questions regarding the incidents, which took place under the same leadership.

He says that the RFMF was governed by the RFMF Act, which ensures that the military is accountable for such matters.

“RFMF Commander can undertake an investigation if there is an issue with patrol boat accidents as stated in the RFMF Act. The Commander can give an instruction for a Board of Inquiry, if it has been proven that someone is at fault then it calls for a Court Martial.”

The two incidents in question involve damage to the RFNS Timo while berthing at the Walu Bay Navy Pier last Thursday and the grounding of the RFNS Puamau on a reef in June.

These incidents highlight ongoing concerns about the Navy’s capabilities.

“A patrol boat is provided, together with the training of its crew members in Australia, New Zealand and England. The standard of services for safety and security by our naval division has not been reached by our patrol boats.”

Rabuka acknowledged the limitations within the navy and said that Fiji often relies on support from neighboring countries to assist in naval operations.

However, he reassured the public that there are mechanisms in place to ensure accountability and that the RFMF is committed to addressing these challenges.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of maintaining the navy’s role in ensuring the safety and security of Fiji’s waters which remains a priority despite the setbacks.

FBC News has reached out to RFMF Commander Ro Jone Kalouniwai for comment but is yet to receive a response.