Returns from investment is a challenge: Mohammed

Digicel Fiji, Chief Executive Fareed Mohammed has told Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu the challenges they face when trying to expand their service.

Yesterday, the minister had a meeting with Mohammed to discuss ways in which they can boost connectivity so information is disseminated to farmers in real-time, among other issues.

This is particularly true for farmers in far-flung maritime communities.

While the meeting has been hailed a success, Mohammed says they want their investment to have value for money.

“We are continuously adding new footprints to the network, and I think where we do have challenges is where there is no commercial viability of infrastructure investment.”

Mohammed says they are assisting rural and far-flung maritime communities through other means of connectivity.

“We’ve now started doing satellite connectivity in a lot of these areas. For example, if there is a community of 50 to 60 people in a remote area, we are able to provide satellite connectivity.”

The Minister for Agriculture says they want traders and farmers to be well connected with each other no matter their geographical locations.