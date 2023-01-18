Retirement age policy to be reviewed

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka says the cabinet has approved the revision of the retirement age policy for employees and wage earners in the civil service.

Rabuka says the cabinet has also approved the removal of contract-based appointments for all civil servants except for those appointed for projects with a specific timeframe.

He adds cabinet also agreed to the change in the retirement age to 60 years (optional at 55) and the removal of contract-based appointments apply to civil servants effective for January 1st for those below the Permanent Secretary level.

“However, the cabinet noted the many vacancies and the chronic shortage of teachers, doctors and nurses. It was agreed then that the increase in retirement age is applicable from the 1st of January, 2022 because of that specific consideration of those professions. Cabinet also agreed on the necessary amendments to the civil service, general regulations 1999 accordingly via the government gazette to be published later this week.”

Rabuka adds the Public Service Commission will be working closely with all permanent secretaries to operationalize the amendments to the regulations on retirement age and the removal of contract based appointments for civil servants and government wage earners.

He adds that the cabinet also recognizes that other civil servants who retired in 2022 and agreed that the PSC, the PM’s Office and Ministry of Finance will consult with government agencies and revert with a holistic submission to cabinet on the practicality of extending this to the rest of public service.