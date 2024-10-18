Reconciliation key for Fiji's global peace contributions

British High Commissioner to Fiji Brian Jones says that reconciling the past will help Fiji contribute to global peace with clarity.

Speaking at the closing of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Reconciliation and Restoration Workshop, Jones stresses the importance of supporting global peace and security, especially as Fijian peacekeepers serve in the Middle East.

Jones highlights that by restoring pride in the RFMF and in Fiji’s institutions, Fiji will get international recognition.

“So that no more when people talk about Fiji worldwide and when we talk about Fiji does the word coup come into their minds or is that even an issue.”

Jones also stresses that when the next generation of soldiers joins the disciplinary forces, the past will not affect them.

“The new generation of leadership for whom that past is reconciled and for whom they can go on being proud in their institutions and in their country. So thank you for laying the foundations of this work.”

During the three-day workshop, the RFMF personnel looked at restoring justice in regards to the reconciliation process.

The RFMF’s reconciliation process started a few months ago, a journey the institution says is crucial for advancing the RFMF and fostering peace.