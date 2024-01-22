Raids on drug farms continue

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

In light of the white drugs being seized over the weekend, police officers are also conducting raids on drug farms.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu says the Northern Division team was busy last week conducting their own drug operations.

Police officers raided Nabalebale Settlement, Viani Village, Navatu, Drekeniwai, and Vunimokosoi Village in Savusavu.

ACP Driu says the attitude towards eradicating drugs from their land has changed, and he applauds members of the communities for that.



He adds that people are coming forward with information, and they are also assisting the police in uprooting the plants from their land.

The Police Operations Chief says drugs are more of a community problem, and he is glad that communities from the North are starting to take ownership of their tribal lands.

He stresses that their effort is not only on the white drugs but also on the green ones.

ACP Driu warns that they will continue the fight against drugs and continue to ask for information from the general public.