Radrodro engages villagers on key issues during official tour

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro, continued his official tour last night, visiting Cakova Village and other surrounding areas, including Nasoki, Keteira, and Vunuku.

During these visits, the Minister listened attentively to concerns raised by the villagers, which ranged from school building renovations and land lease issues to the rise in drug-related problems and the proper utilization of the government’s $200 assistance.

In response to these concerns, Minister Radrodro emphasized the crucial role that parents and guardians play in shaping the values of their children.

He reiterated that the foundation for addressing social issues in schools begins at home and requires the collective effort of all sectors of society.

“The responsibility of enforcing values on our children starts within our homes. We, as parents and guardians, must take the lead in guiding our children to ensure they grow into responsible members of society.”

Additionally, the Minister assured the villagers of Vunuku, confirming that the Ministry of Education will support the completion of the village’s kindergarten, a long-standing request from the community.

As part of his ongoing tour, Minister Radrodro is scheduled to visit Vadra and Maloku villages this morning before proceeding to Matuku.

The Minister’s visit is part of a broader effort to engage directly with communities, listen to their needs, and implement strategies to improve the quality of education and address social issues within Yasayasa Moala.