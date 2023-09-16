Rabuka to sign revised partnership with Australia

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator Penny Wong

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is expected to sign the revised and elevated Vuvale Partnership next month.

This signing will take place during Rabuka’s guest of government visit to Australia.

In a meeting with Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator Penny Wong, the Prime Minister says he was pleased to discuss the key areas of cooperation and that Fiji is grateful to the Australian Government for its continued friendship and support.

The unwavering commitment to elevate and expand the Vuvale Partnership between the two countries was also conveyed during this meeting.