Rabuka stresses need to restore confidence in Fiji

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka highlighted the importance of restoring confidence in Fiji to ensure sustainable economic growth, addressing both the domestic and international dimensions of this effort.

He emphasized that while economic indicators such as reductions in debt and the deficit are positive, the government’s primary focus has been on improving the law and order situation and enhancing Fiji’s reputation and standing with international organizations.

This statement followed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad’s announcement in parliament that preliminary data suggests the 2024 economic growth forecast may be upgraded to around 3.5 percent or higher.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka connected this economic optimism to broader efforts by the government, including actions like the settlement of the long-standing Vatukoula Mine strike, which had tarnished Fiji’s relationship with the International Labour Organization (ILO).

“The biggest thing we had to achieve was to restore confidence in Fiji, but not necessarily confidence in Fiji as a nation, as a country. And we could only do that from the government’s point of view to make sure that the law and order situation improved, that we improved our reputation and our standing with international agencies.”

Rabuka noted that resolving such historic issues is key to rebuilding trust with international agencies like the ILO, which is crucial for sustaining economic progress.

By demonstrating a commitment to addressing workers’ rights and improving the overall socio-political environment, the government aims to solidify Fiji’s position as a stable and reliable partner on the global stage.