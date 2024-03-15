Rabuka sets focus on an inclusive Fiji

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka reassured the consideration of constructive criticism and recommendations from the Opposition in efforts to build Fiji together.

This was evident as Rabuka referenced Jone Usamate’s proposal for elections in the sugar industry, which Rabuka stated was already in planning.

The Prime Minister emphasized his commitment to championing the formulation of policies through consultation to foster an environment of inclusiveness, ownership, and confidence.

Rabuka openly declared that while the coalition may sometimes fall short of expectations, his government will not leave the people in uncertainty.

“The People’s coalition is not afraid to admit our weaknesses and we acknowledge the mistakes that we have made. We willing to take on board the view expressed by any member of society and all honorable member of this house and we will tout those on and act accordingly.”

Rabuka also cautioned citizens to use social media responsibly.

“Authority must continue to monitor online communications that may insight communal or religious antagonism and enforce the relevant law accordingly.”



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

The Leader of Government has also reassured the nation that the coalition government will continue to abide by the constitution, emphasizing that calls to review the constitution do not imply disrespect for the amendment process outlined in the constitution.

“However the constitution empowers cabinet to refer a question of law to the supreme court under section 9(91)(5) for clarification of a particular section of the constitution.”

Rabuka also states that merit is the underlying requirement for all appointments to the Foreign Service, municipal councils, and boards of state-owned entities.

He adds that the government does not interfere in the appointment of CEOs of public enterprises; these decisions are left to the respective boards.