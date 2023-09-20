Rabuka receives warm welcome at UNGA

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [left] greets United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka was this morning greeted by the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres.

Rabuka is attending the 78th session of the UN General Assembly to participate in discussions on a wide range of global issues, including climate change, peace, security, and sustainable development.

His presence at the General Assembly underscores Fiji’s commitment to international cooperation and addressing the pressing challenges of our time.

During the welcome reception, Guterres expressed his appreciation for Rabuka’s dedication to global affairs and thanked Fiji for its active engagement within the United Nations.

The Secretary General notes that Fiji’s contributions have been invaluable in promoting diplomacy, peace, and progress on the international stage.



During his meeting Rabuka emphasized Fiji’s unwavering commitment to the principles and values of the United Nations.

The Prime Minister’s participation in the UN General Assembly comes at a crucial time, with global leaders gathering to address a myriad of challenges that require international cooperation and solidarity.

His presence at the event provides an opportunity for Fiji to share its perspective and contribute to the discussions on issues of global importance.

Throughout his visit to the UN, Rabuka is engaging in bilateral meetings with other world leaders and participate in various panel discussions and forums, further strengthening Fiji’s role in international diplomacy and cooperation.