Rabuka meets PNG and Tongan counterparts

Fiji PM Rabuka and PNG PM Marape during a gift exchange after their bilateral meeting in the margins of the 53rd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders summit in Tonga. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has engaged in key discussions on reopening Fiji’s diplomatic mission in Papua New Guinea with his counterpart James Marape.

The talks took place during the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in Tonga.

Rabuka expressed Fiji’s commitment to working closely with PNG to achieve mutual goals.

The conversation also focused on opportunities to build climate resilience across the region and the importance of collaboration in addressing shared challenges.

Rabuka also met with Tonga’s Prime Minister, Siaosi Sovaleni to explore ways to enhance bilateral relations.

In this meeting, Rabuka reaffirmed Fiji’s support for Tonga’s leadership in the region and extended his best wishes for the week ahead.

These discussions, Rabuka states highlight Fiji’s ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with its Pacific neighbours and contribute to regional development.