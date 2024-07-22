Rabuka highlights trust restoration

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Political upheavals deeply affect trust in society says Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Rabuka highlighted this while taking centre stage at the Sasakawa Peace Foundation’s Pacific Island Week in Tokyo, Japan over the weekend emphasizing the critical need for global peace.

Rabuka says his government is committed to restoring trust in people, and trust in government institutions.

Rabuka elaborates that Fiji still bears the scars of struggles and pitfalls people have lived through.

He adds a key initiative in this restoration effort is the establishment of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

“One measure that will go some way to restore the trust in Fiji, is the setting up of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which we have discussed in our parliament, and it’s on the later stages of the drawing board at this time. The main purpose of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission is to promote healing, promote reconciliation, encourage forgiveness and trust, and to foster social cohesion and unity in our small nation.”

Rabuka says the recently approved national budget makes provision for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

He says the commission will become operational next year.