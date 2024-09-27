Quartz Auto Service Center established

The first-ever standalone Quartz Auto Service Center has been established through a collaboration through TotalEnergies and Milestone Auto Parts in Suva.

It features ten-point inspection which guarantees optimum performance for automobile, with professionals who offer tailored services for both old and new vehicle.

Milestone Auto Parts Managing Director, Jainesh Shandil says the milestone achievement is a celebration of innovation in the automotive industry.

“As we invade the TQAS partnership, let us celebrate the spirit of innovation and the endless possibilities that lie ahead. We believe that this TQAS partnership will not only meet but exceed our customer expectations.”

Shandil says it has also provided employment for people in the field of automotive, as up to eight people will be employed at the auto-service center.

“The center will also be contributing to increased employment. We anticipate that this center will employ around 5 to 8 people. Milestone Auto Parts Fiji Limited sees our future with TotalEnergies as excitingly bright.”

TotalEnergies Managing Director Marketing, Bhavana Samel says their team has formulated quality products and services for the maintenance of vehicles.

The standalone Quartz Auto Service Center is located in Auto City Place, Raiwaqa in Suva.