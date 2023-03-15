Qiliho back in custody

Suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho has been taken in for questioning again at the Criminal Investigation Department headquarters in Toorak, Suva.

Chief of Intelligence and Investigations, Acting ACP Sakeo Raikaci confirms Qiliho is being questioned in relation to an allegation of inciting.

Acting ACP Raikaci says this is in relation to the comments made on calling for RFMF intervention.

Article continues after advertisement

In December last year, the Police Force released a statement saying that the Republic of Fiji Military Forces had been called in to assist the Police Force following information and reports of threats made against minority groups.

The statement further stated that this was being done to maintain security and stability.

The statement was released following a meeting with the former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, former Minister for Defense, National Security and Policing Inia Seruiratu, RFMF Commander and Director General National Security Major General Jone Kalouniwai where they had come to an agreement for RFMF personnel to assist Police with the maintenance of law and order, amidst growing concerns of racial tension.

FBC News understands that Qiliho was taken in for questioning around mid-day today.