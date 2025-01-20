Qetaki is Acting Resident Justice of Appeal

Alipate Qetaki [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Alipate Qetaki was sworn in as Acting Resident Justice of Appeal at the Court of Appeal during a ceremony at State House today.

Justice Qetaki has had a distinguished career in law, administration, and management, spanning approximately 47 years from 1977 to 2024.

He served as an Ad Hoc Justice of Appeal from April 2023, participating in both the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court benches.

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Justice Qetaki also lectured at the University of Fiji for three years, teaching courses including Constitutional Law, Employment Law, Equity, Trust & Succession, and Legislative Drafting.

He served as General Manager of the then Native Land Trust Board (now the iTaukei Land Trust Board) from May 2008 to March 2015.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Before that, Justice Qetaki spent 30 years in the Government of Fiji, holding key positions in the legal service, including Chair of the Fiji Law Reform Commission from 2003 to 2007 and Law Revision Commissioner.