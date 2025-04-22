Pump fault cuts water to homes

[File Photo]

Thousands of residents in the Suva and Nausori corridor are currently facing low to intermittent water supply.

The Water Authority of Fiji says a power outage at the Waila Raw Water Pump Station, followed by a fault at the main circuit breaker, has affected the operation of all five raw water pumps.

It says the fault has also rendered the standby generator inoperable, resulting in a complete shutdown of raw water pumping operations.

WAF adds that raw water inflow into the Waila Water Treatment Plant has been significantly reduced, impacting water production.

This has led to low inflows and declining water levels in reservoirs supplied by the Waila system.

WAF’s mechanical and electrical teams have been mobilized and are actively working to diagnose and address the faults to restore pump station operations.

Once resolved, water production will gradually recover, with supply restoration expected to commence later this evening.

Affected Areas Include:

Wainibuku Reservoir:

Low pressure in elevated areas at Nakasi, Davuilevu, Makoi, Nepani, Navosai, Narere, Koronivia Road, and Koronivia School.

Tovata Reservoir:

Low pressure to no water in elevated areas – Upper Makoi, Kaliveitau, no inflow to Nagatugatu, Veitata, Tovata Road, Qaranivalu, Lomalagi, Vula, Poorva, Sabera, Peela, Caubati Koro, Daniva, Niubalavu, Raikiwai, Niuvu-la, Niusawa Lane, Tacirua East, Cunningham (Valley Drive, Sulua Street).

Kalabu Reservoir:

Low pressure to elevated areas – Duvula, Nawanawa, Valelevu, and Yasiyasi Road.

Nasinu Reservoir:

Low pressure to no water in elevated areas – PRB, Vasant Lal, Bryce, Tulele, Kaloa, Lower Caubati.

Flagstaff Reservoir:

Low pressure to no water in elevated areas – Allaydice, Domain, Upper Sukuna Road, Barret Place, McGregor Road, and Knolly Street.

Upper Tovata System:

Nagatugatu Reservoir:

Low pressure to no water in elevated areas – Wrong Turn, Sakoca, Upper Khalsa, Tacirua Heights, Nagatugatu residents next to the reservoir.

Tacirua Reservoir:

Low pressure to no water – All areas feeding from Tacirua Reservoir: Tamavua Koro, Upper Ragg, Deovji Street, Tacirua Bus, Amputch Street, Princes Road, LDS, Twomey, Bel Air Road.

Dokanisuva Reservoir:

No water – All areas feeding from Dokanisuva: Seventh Day Church Dokanisuva to Tacirua Fijian School, Vunuleba Settlement.

Colo-i-Suva Reservoir:

No water to elevated areas – Naisogo, Colo-i-Suva Crest, Chicken, Princes Road, Marshall Road, Taqairua, Vunikawai, Uluibeka, Colanaivau, Valesasa, Naitaqiri, Nillgrey.

WAF assures its customers that the situation is being closely monitored, and updates will be provided as necessary.

