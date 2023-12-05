Puleiwai appointed acting Deputy FICAC Commissioner

Francis Puleiwai is now the Acting Deputy Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

She will serve in this role for three years following the confirmation from the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

Puleiwai holds an LLB from the University of the South Pacific and is currently pursuing a Master’s in International Relations and Diplomacy at the University of Fiji.

Her professional journey includes roles like Legal officer at the Fiji Commerce Commission in 2010 and Senior State Counsel at FICAC from 2014 to 2019, where she later became Principal State Counsel and Manager Legal until April 2021.

She was later appointed as a Senior Government Lawyer at the ODPP in Nauru.