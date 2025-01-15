Pryde questions motive

Acting DPP, Nancy Tikoisuva (left), Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde

Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde has denied any wrongdoing and says he intends to discuss the actions of Acting DPP, Nancy Tikoisuva when he resumes duty on Monday.

This is in relation to a complaint lodged by senior management at ODPP against Pryde with the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

In a statement this afternoon, Pryde says he has been notified by Tikoisuva, that she has laid a criminal complaint against him with FICAC on behalf of the ODPP alleging a multitude of inconsistencies concerning various payments made to him under his contract.

Pryde says he has been advised that the senior management at the ODPP reviewed his personal file at the conclusion of the tribunal hearing that exonerated him and recommended it be forwarded to FICAC.

He says he is not aware of the specific allegations and completely denies any wrongdoing.

Pryde further says that the Chief Registrar’s Office had his personal file for the past 21 months and used the material to make out two allegations that were put before the tribunal which they found were not made out.

He says Tikoisuva and the senior managers took two days to conclude that the Chief Registrar’s Office had missed multiple inconsistencies that were so egregious that they needed to be immediately sent to FICAC.

He says his contract and payments made to him have been audited twice every year by both the Auditor General and the auditors from the Ministry of Finance and they have never raised any issues or concerns with the payments.

The DPP says the haste with which the Acting DPP reviewed his personal file and laid a complaint with FICAC days before he resumes duties as the DPP leaves him suspicious as to her true motives and leads him to wonder what may have been going on in his absence that she is anxious for him not to discover.