Protocols must be met for heritage site development

ITaukei Affairs Minister, Ifereimi Vasu, says people need to understand that Levuka is inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage Site and any developments or rehabilitation will need to follow the process as outlined in the World Heritage Convention.

He made the comments during his visit to Levuka yesterday.

Vasu says they will need to do a thorough consultation to determine funding for the next financial year for the development and rehabilitation of the herniate sites on the island.

Vasu is proposing the need for the Inter-Agencies taskforce to work together to ensure that the development of the town will benefit the people and protect the heritage for future generations.

Vasu told the people that it is an opportunity to explore with the government how to manage the challenges and opportunities that come with looking after such an iconic place.



He visited the Levuka Community Centre, New Market, Levuka Port, and Deed of Cession alongside representatives from key organisations involved in the Levuka World Heritage rehabilitation.