Prostate cancer is preventable: Kapoor

Making small and impactful changes in daily habits can significantly lower the risk of prostate cancer.

Fiji Cancer Society Programs Officer Shweta Kapoor shared valuable tips on how to reduce the risk.

Kapoor says that prostate cancer is largely preventable through simple lifestyle changes.

She adds that many of the best prevention methods are within our control.

“Eating healthy means having a well-balanced diet, incorporating a lot of fruits and vegetables in your meals. As for prostate cancer, we discourage consumption of excessive red meats. So if you’re consuming red meat, just once or twice in a week is enough, not more than that. And also your alcohol, your kava, and tobacco, all these things contribute to cancer as well.”

The Fiji Cancer Society continues to advocate for a proactive approach to health, urging people to adopt healthier lifestyles and get screened regularly for prostate cancer.

They have begun awareness campaigns to advocate on and will begin with a boot camp at Albert Park on Wednesday.