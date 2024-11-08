Prosecution has failed to provide sufficient evidence: Prasad

The defense lawyer representing Bradley Dawson, an American national charged with the murder of his wife Christe Chan, argued before the Lautoka High Court that the prosecution has failed to provide sufficient evidence to convict his client.

Dawson is accused of beating Chan to death at the isolated Turtle Island Resort. In 2022.

In his closing statement, lawyer Anil Prasad claimed that the prosecution had not presented reliable or credible evidence to support the murder charge.

Prasad emphasized that without concrete proof, no reasonable court could convict Dawson based solely on the evidence presented.

One of the central arguments made by the defense is the lack of direct evidence linking Dawson to the death of his wife.

Prasad pointed out that while the prosecution has alleged that Dawson was planning to flee the country, the authorities failed to acknowledge that many of the couple’s personal belongings remained at the resort, contradicting the narrative of flight.

Prasad also questioned the integrity of the police investigation, stating that Dawson had no injuries to suggest he had been involved in a physical altercation with his wife.

According to Prasad, this lack of corroborating evidence undermines the prosecution’s claim of a violent struggle.

The defense also took issue with discrepancies in witness testimonies and police statements, calling into question the consistency of the case against Dawson.

Prasad criticized the actions of the police, alleging they violated constitutional rights by denying Dawson access to key statements during the investigation.

While Dawson’s statements during a caution interview included an admission of a “scuffle” with Chan, Prasad argued that this admission was not sufficient to prove that his client caused the fatal injuries.

Furthermore, the defense pointed out that Dawson’s statement only linked him to the resort’s bure, not to the toilet or bathroom where Chan’s body was discovered.