Proposed one-way traffic system to ease congestion

The inspections and traffic assessments carried out during peak hours in the Toorak area have revealed a chaotic traffic environment for pedestrians and motorists, especially with the presence of six schools in the vicinity.

The Suva Annesley Infant School, Suva Methodist Primary School, Nehru Memorial Primary School, Dudley Intermediate School, Dudley High School, and Marist Brothers Primary School all utilize bus services in the afternoon at Huon Street.

The FRA, in a statement, revealed that they had discussions with the Toorak Police Posts, which indicates that approximately 4000-6,000 schoolchildren congregate and line up for bus services, causing significant challenges for parents, teachers, the neighbourhood, and traffic enforcers during school drop-off and pick-up hours.

To address these challenges and enhance the safety of students waiting for buses along Huon Street, the FRA has recommended a change in the traffic flow layout.

Currently operating as a two-way road, Huon Street experiences significant congestion between 8am to 10am and 2pm to 5pm, primarily due to buses occupying one lane for parking while waiting for students.

To alleviate the adverse congestion issues, the FRA says that it is crucial to transition Huon Street, Toorak Road, and High Street into a one-way road.

This modification aims to streamline traffic and ensure smoother vehicle mobility, creating a safer environment for pedestrians.

To assess the effectiveness of the changes, a trial run will be conducted from Monday 29th January to Friday, 23rd February 2024.

During this period, the FRA will closely monitor traffic congestion between 7am to 9am and 2pm to 5 pm. The Traffic Police Division will actively participate in ensuring the safety of the Toorak area.

The trial run will provide valuable insights into the effectiveness of the proposed changes during peak traffic hours.

After the trial run, the FRA will issue a public advisory to enforce the new traffic flow changes, with the proposed implementation date set for Monday, 26th February 2024.