Project receives green light

Cabinet has approved the implementation of the Global Biodiversity Framework Early Action Support Project.

This has been made possible through funding received from the Global Environment Facility.

This project will focus on reviewing priority biodiversity areas under Fiji’s National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan 2020–2025 and aligning them with the new biodiversity targets outlined in the framework.

Article continues after advertisement

The government will ensure a whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach, engaging in dialogue and consultations with key stakeholders and partners.

The Global Environment Facility is the largest multilateral trust fund dedicated to supporting developing countries in environmental investments, primarily focusing on biodiversity, climate change, chemicals and desertification.

The project is scheduled for completion by next year.