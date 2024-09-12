PRF to host tourism recycling forum

[Source: PRF]

The Tourism Recycling Forum will be held next Wednesday in Nadi.

The event is being put together by the Pacific Recycling Foundation and Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited in collaboration with Tourism Fiji, Paradise Beverages Limited and Tanoa Hotel Group.

Pacific Recycling Foundation Founder Amitesh Deo says the Forum marks a critical step forward for Fiji’s tourism sector which emphasizes its vital role in the national economy and its commitment to environmental sustainability.

This event will bring together resort and hotel operators from around the country to address common recycling challenges.

Deo highlights the increasing importance of environmentally conscious practices in the post-COVID era.

He states that resorts and hotels play a crucial role in advancing recycling efforts and advocating sustainable tourism practices.