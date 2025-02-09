PRF to co-lead strategic workshop

[ Source: sent by Dhanjay ]

The Pacific Recycling Foundation will co-lead a three-day strategic workshop alongside the University of New South Wales and the Australian, New Zealand, and Pacific Islands Plastics Pact.

This pivotal gathering will be held from Tuesday to Thursday at UNSW.

It aims to develop actionable implementation activities to transform waste management across Fiji and the region with the support of the Pacific Recyclers Alliance.

Over three days, PRF, ANZPAC, and UNSW will finalize a multi-year strategic framework aimed at strengthening recycling systems, empowering the Collection Pillars of Recycling, and fostering cross-border collaborations.

The first two days will focus on internal discussions, refining objectives, and setting clear, measurable actions to support recycling efforts in Fiji and the region.

The final day will see PRF, ANZPAC, and UNSW presenting the solutions to Fiji and Australia’s high-level government officials, seeking validation and commitment to implement these initiatives.

Leading PRF’s delegation in this crucial dialogue are Founder Amitesh Deo, Campaigns and Activities Manager Dhanjay Deo, Project Manager John Wilson, and Assistant Project Manager Vinil Prasad.