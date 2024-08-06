President Murmu lauds Fiji’s multiculturalism

India President Droupadi Murmu

India President Droupadi Murmu says the rest of the world has so much to learn from Fiji.

While addressing Parliament this morning Murmu says the Fijian way of life and the deep-rooted respect for traditions, customs and multicultural society makes Fiji special.

She says Fiji is recognized throughout the world for its efforts and contribution towards the fight against climate change and addressing human conflict.

She adds that India has been closely associated with Fiji’s democratic journey over the last three parliamentary elections.

The Indian President also commended the Fijian President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere on whose invitation she came to Fiji.