PRB to vacate unsafe properties

The Public Rental Board is likely to vacate tenants from other properties deemed unsafe.

Following the 2023 evacuation of Mead Road Block 5 due to concrete cancer, the PRB will conduct a structural audit of its aging properties.

Housing Minister Maciu Nalumisa says they are taking steps to ensure residents’ safety.

“The board is going to do an audit of the structural aspects of those other blocks within that estate because i believe it is more than 50 years old”

Public Rental Board General Manager Timoci Naleba says many factors must be considered when structural safety is raised.

He confirms Block 5 is currently the only declared structurally unsound property.

The ministry’s priority is safe housing for all tenants.

Naleba says they await the consultants’ report on the Mead Road property.

Upon receiving the assessment, the PRB will decide whether to retrofit or relocate tenants and rebuild.

