BAF works on retaining staff

Biosecurity Authority of Fiji acting Chief Executive, Surend Pratap, says they’ve been focusing on staff retention in recent years.

While responding to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence’s questions on their 2011–2013 Annual Report, Pratap says although progress has been made in implementing policies and procedures for equal employment and supporting staff growth, these challenges persist.

Pratap also says that in order to address the organization’s challenges, there is a need to review the current fees and charges, as well as reassess some aspects of staff welfare.

Article continues after advertisement

“I would just give an example of a recent incident. Just last year in November, more than 12 people resigned. A technical biosecurity officer resigned to join another organization offering a better salary and other benefits.”

Pratap adds that retaining staff is essential for delivering high-quality, consistent services, as it supports the organization’s operational goals and ensures the satisfaction of clients and stakeholders.

He urged the committee to take the necessary steps that could enhance the organization’s efforts in delivering its services more effectively.