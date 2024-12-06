Prasad emphasizes importance of climate change finance mechanisms

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad has emphasized the importance of climate change finance mechanisms, calling for immediate action to bridge the gap between commitments and outcomes for countries vulnerable to climate change.

He highlighted significant breakthroughs such as the operationalization of the Loss and Damage Fund and a $1.3 trillion climate change finance target by 2035 from COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan this year.

Prasad says these milestones would be hollow promises unless Small Island Developing States like Fiji can access these funds swiftly and effectively.

Article continues after advertisement

“So we are also saying that it’s no good just saying that the funds are available. It’s about accessibility. It’s about a window that small island developing states can access.”

Prasad emphasized the role of climate accounting as anchor for ensuring transparency and accountability in the deployment of funds for climate change.

“So climate accounting, in my view, would go beyond data because it will help us translate finance, translate finance into implementation of projects.”

Prasad says adaptation should remain a priority for Fijians who have dual commitments, combating climate change and achieving economic growth.

He has therefore called on academics and policymakers to step up, leveraging their expertise to ensure there is no gap between commitments and outcomes for climate change.