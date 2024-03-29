Prasad commends Dakshina India Andhra Sangam's contributions

[Source: NFP]

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad at the 80th Annual Convention of Dakshina India Andhra Sangam commended the organization’s founders and highlighted its role in Fiji’s development.

He emphasized the significance of the 80th Convention, recognizing the foresight of the Sangam’s founders in establishing the organization back in 1941.

Prof Prasad applauded their efforts to promote Telugu language and culture while providing quality education to Fijian children.

The Finance Minister also lauded Andhra Sangam’s initiatives to empower youth and women, citing the Young Men’s Association and Nari Sangh as examples.

He encouraged members to uphold the organization’s values of unity and inclusivity, echoing the vision of its founder, Alparti Tataiya.

Reflecting on Tataiya’s legacy, Prof Prasad highlighted Andhra Sangam’s contributions to Fiji’s political history and urged members to continue working towards a united and prosperous future.

He stressed the importance of initiatives like the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in fostering reconciliation and healing past divisions.

He also wished the organization success in its endeavours and encouraged members to remain committed to their mission of preserving heritage and empowering future generations.

The 80th Annual Convention of Dakshina India Andhra Sangam serves as a testament to its founders’ vision and the organization’s ongoing dedication to serving the Fijian community.