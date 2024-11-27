Police to implement strict security measures

The Police Force says necessary safety and security measures will be adopted over the next two days as Fiji Primary Schools Tuckers Ice Cream Games begins tomorrow.

Police Chief of Operations, ACP Livai Driu is also criminal elements to stay clear of the games venue.

ACP Driu says community policing officers have been liaising with school managements where participating schools will be billeted, regarding the safety and security of the visiting schools as most teams are in the capital city ahead of the tournament tomorrow.

He is calling on parents, guardians and teachers to priorities children’s safety and security to avoid situations where students end up following the wrong crowd.

The Police Chief of Operations says communication is important and children are young and can easily be influenced by their peers where they may end up in a regrettable situation.

He says they will be implementing necessary security measures and coverage which will not only be limited to the games venues but also traffic control and outskirts in anticipation of the spill-over of people into Suva following the games.

Drivers have also been advised to be extra cautious near the games venue and near school zones.