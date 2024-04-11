Police to get tough on students' disruptive actions on buses

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force is ramping up enforcement efforts to address unruly behaviour by students on buses, citing recent videos that have raised serious safety concerns.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations, Livai Driu, acknowledged that adequate awareness and advisories have already been issued.

However, due to ongoing disruptive conduct, police officers are now directed to act against those who engage in or tolerate dangerous behaviour that threatens passengers and other road users.

He pointed out that existing laws allow authorities to charge drivers and passengers who violate traffic regulations and endanger others.

He says the police will not hesitate to hold accountable those who blatantly disregard road rules.

ACP Driu says police officers have conducted awareness programs at schools and sporting venues, and meetings have been held with bus operators.

However, he says unruly behaviour by some persists.

He says that to deter further incidents and prevent serious injuries, the police will take action against those who refuse to comply with safety regulations.

ACP Driu urges parents and guardians to reinforce responsible behaviour with their children to avoid legal repercussions.