Police raid farms in Navosa

Western Division Serious Organized Crime Intelligence Department officers have seized more than 2000 plants believed to be marijuana.

This is following two raids in the Malua range in Navosa.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu says the team was deployed to the said location following information received on the alleged cultivation of marijuana.

Article continues after advertisement

ACP Driu says the officers trekked the rugged terrain to locate the farms.

The team spent a night in the highlands and executed the raid, whereby more than 1,800 plants were found on the first farm, and on the second farm, more than 900 plants ranging from 10 cm to 2.5 meters, all believed to be marijuana, were seized.

He says the seizure is significant towards efforts of disrupting the supply chain, as operations zero in on those involved in the cultivation and distribution.

ACP Driu says a number of arrests have been made in recent weeks with suspects charged and produced in court, commending the sharing of information that led to the recent discovery as well as arrests made in earlier raids.