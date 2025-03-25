Police opens recruitment for former officers

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu [File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force is recalling officers who have retired or resigned between the ages of 30 and 60 to join the institution in project staff ranks.

This will include filling the ranks of assistant superintendent of police, inspector of police, sergeant, and corporal.

It says applicants must either have resigned or retired from the organization.

Key requirements include a minimum of 15 years of service as a detective in the Criminal Investigations Department and completion of the CID Level 2 course, while completion of the Level 3 advanced course is desirable.

The applicant must not be subject to any criminal investigation by any law enforcement agency and must be physically and mentally fit, with a doctor’s certification.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says the force’s intention to recall experienced officers is to bridge the gap in skills and knowledge and to aid in solving complex cases.

