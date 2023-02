Pictured above is Ivamere Waqavonovono. [Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

A 13-year-old student has been reported missing at the Valelevu Police Station.

Police say Ivamere Waqavonovono was last seen on January 10th.

Police say Waqavonovono left her home that day with a few personal belongings without informing anyone.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is requested to call Crime Stoppers at 919.