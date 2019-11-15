Police look for missing man

Police are looking for a 31-year-old man who has been reported missing at the Ba Police Station.

Shanil Umesh was last seen by his father on June 30th after was was dropped off in Ba town.

He has not informed anyone of his whereabouts and has since failed to return home.

A missing person’s report was lodged by his sister.

Anyone with information on Umesh’s whereabouts are urged to call the Ba Police Station on 9905561 or Crime stoppers on 919.