Police efforts intensify against illicit drug trade

The Fiji Police Force has made multiple arrests in the last 24 hours for unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

The arrests have been made at various locations including Vatuwaqa – Suva, Lautoka, Sigatoka, Nadi, and Seaqaqa.

The illicit drug include marijuana.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Livai Driu says yesterday, a 40-year-old man was arrested along Waimanu Road in Suva.

The man was allegedly in possession of suspected methamphetamine, accompanied by smoking paraphernalia.

He is currently in custody and the seized substances have been sent for analysis.

ACP Driu says they have noted an increase in community support in their ongoing battle against the illegal drug trade.

He adds an increasing number of individuals have come forward to provide valuable information through various Fiji Police social media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter (@fij_force), and Instagram (@FijiPoliceMedia).

He adds these valuable leads have been swiftly acted upon, resulting in significant drug seizures and subsequent arrests across the country.

ACP Driu has commended the public’s proactive stance, emphasizing the crucial role they play in effectively combating drug trade.