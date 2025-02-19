Police chief prioritizes reforms

[Photo: Police Chief Rusiate Tudravu]

Just two weeks into office, Police Chief Rusiate Tudravu is adamant about making changes within the force.

Top on his agenda is a nationwide crackdown on the illicit drug trade, set to begin next month.

Tudravu also emphasized the urgent need to review police reforms and restructuring to address manpower and capability shortages.

Additionally, he is pushing for an overhaul of the outdated Police Act 1965, stating it is ineffective in tackling modern challenges.

“We have waited a long time to get back to the real business of policing and I want to reassure members of the community of our collective effort and will towards winning back the trust and confidence of our fellow Fijians”

Tudravu reiterated that by implementing and addressing the priority areas, the Fiji Police Force will be able to increase responsiveness, gain public trust, and maintain professionalism and integrity.

