PM warns of climate change threat at SIDS forum

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has called for urgent, integrated solutions to combat the escalating challenges of climate change in the Pacific, emphasizing its severe impact on agriculture, food security, and public health.

Speaking at the opening of the Pacific Small Island Developing States (SIDS) Solutions Forum in Nadi, Rabuka stresses the existential threat posed by climate change to the region’s way of life.

Rabuka highlights that climate change is not just a future concern but a present crisis that is exacerbating non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease, while also diminishing agricultural productivity and weakening natural and genetic immune systems.

He says the Blue Pacific is at the frontline of this crisis, referring to the vulnerability of island nations to rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and shifting weather patterns.

“Climate change looms as an existential threat, impacting our agricultural productivity, compromising our food security, and exacerbating the prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). The rising prevalence of NCDs is now a leading cause of death in our region, and it underscores the urgent need for integrated solutions that address both public health and sustainable agrifood systems.”

A key area of focus for the Prime Minister is the creation of sustainable agriculture and food systems.

Rabuka emphasizes that integrating solutions that promote local agricultural projects will not only strengthen the region’s food security but also provide economic opportunities for Pacific communities.

He says that one such opportunity lies in the sector of agro-tourism.

Rabuka notes that the combination of agriculture and tourism could serve as a sustainable growth avenue, benefiting both local farmers and the tourism industry.

He proposed that agro-tourism could be used to promote local food systems while educating visitors about the rich agricultural heritage and traditions of the Pacific.

The PM says there also should be discussions on improving healthy diets during the next few days.

“As we deliberate on these vital issues, we must also address the root causes of NCDs. Our discussions should focus on promoting healthy diets, improving access to nutritious food, and ensuring food sovereignty for our people.”

The forum will end on Friday.