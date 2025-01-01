PM vows healing, unity amid 2025 challenges

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka took responsibility for fostering healing and unity in the wake of past political upheavals, acknowledging the challenges Fiji is expected to face in 2025.

In his New Year’s address, he encourages all to learn from past mistakes, and work together to achieve prosperity.

He states that despite the hurdles ahead, he has confidence in the nation’s ability to overcome them.

Rabuka emphasizes that while he did not wish for a year without difficulties, he hopes 2025 would bring renewed strength, hope, and unity for the country.

“Now is the time to look back and reflect on the years gone by, acknowledge what we have achieved under previous leaderships, also acknowledge where we had gone wrong, and commit ourselves to what we hope to achieve as we move forward. We should build on what our forefathers and founding and successive leaders have left us, and shape the future for those who will come after us.”

Rabuka also highlights the importance of faith in God and the resilience of the Fijian people as key factors in tackling future obstacles.

The Prime Minister praised the resilience shown by Fijians in 2024 and acknowledged the hard work of civil servants, first responders, and peacekeepers for maintaining stability and safety throughout the year.

He also expressed gratitude to those serving abroad in peacekeeping and humanitarian missions.

The Prime Minister also recognized the vital role of the private sector, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, in driving the economy and ensuring stability.

He stresses the importance of these sectors in keeping the nation’s economy strong and manageable.

As Fiji approaches its 55th year of independence, Rabuka is calling for collective progress and a renewed focus on building a prosperous future for all Fijians.