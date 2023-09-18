News

PM leads Fijian delegation at 78th session of UNGA

Kreetika Kumar

September 18, 2023

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly provides a platform to forge strategies and commitments that will boost progress towards the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

This has been highlighted by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, who is leading a delegation to the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which is underway in New York.

This year’s General Assembly marks a critical gathering of world leaders, where they come together in general debate during the high-level week, which began today and runs through September 26.

Rabuka says this is the moment they unite with unwavering resolve to combat climate change and protect the shared home, as the actions today determine the legacy left for generations to come.

Rabuka will be delivering Fiji’s national statement during the general debate on Friday, September 22.

In addition to the general debate, the Fiji delegation will actively participate in other meetings convened on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

These include the Sustainable Development Goals Summit, the Climate Ambitions Summit, and bilateral meetings with other world leaders and high-level national and multilateral delegations.

The PM says this is a stage for a global stocktake to further advance climate action and address urgent environmental concerns that threaten our world.

The overarching theme of this year’s General Assembly is ‘Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress, and sustainability for all.

