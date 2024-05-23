PM highlights strong and growing ties with New Zealand

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. [ SOURCE : Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook ]

The relationship between Fiji and New Zealand is robust and evolving, says Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sitiveni Rabuka.

The Prime Minister addressed the parliament on the Duavata Partnership and Bilateral Relationship with New Zealand this morning.

He says economic ties between Fiji and New Zealand have grown significantly, with bilateral trade reaching an unprecedented $1.36 billion last year.

Article continues after advertisement

He says New Zealand remains one of their most important trade and investment partners.

”Fiji and New Zealand are connected by the depth of our cooperation across a broad range of sectors, including policing, health, trade and industry, education, and fisheries, to name just a few. I also told them that the People’s Coalition government is serious about growing our economy and that we are keen to work harder to boost Fiji’s export capacity to New Zealand.”

Rabuka also expressed gratitude to the New Zealand government for their continued support.

”New Zealand has been a long-term, proactive partner in supporting Fiji’s ongoing efforts to manage the increasingly detrimental impacts of climate change. New Zealand has provided $20 million in flexible climate finance, along with capacity support and technical assistance, to support Fiji.”

The Duavata Partnership covers the period 2022–2025.

The Prime Minister says they are now looking to review the agreement to identify opportunities for further collaboration in key sectors.