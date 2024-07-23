PM congratulates Bank of Baroda

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has congratulated India’s second-largest public sector bank, Bank of Baroda, on its 117th anniversary.

He commended the dedication and hard work of the bank’s employees, which have earned the institution a global reputation for excellence and trust.

Rabuka says that the contribution of the bank to the economic and social development of the country over the last 63 years cannot be overlooked.

In line with the Coalition Government’s reforms, Prime Minister Rabuka announced his recent approval for the establishment of a Banking Ombudsman, a mechanism voluntarily agreed upon by commercial banks to enhance customer service and resolve disputes.

At the same time, he also commended the bank’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and environmental sustainability.

As part of the celebration, the bank donated wheelchairs to the CWM Hospital, planted mangrove seedlings along Nasese, and organized a walkathon last week.